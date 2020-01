caught this BIG! Red snapper in Offshore Melbourne Beach.

My husband, Hank, and his buddy, Bill left Saturday morning at 630am on the quest for the BIG snapper. Six miles off shore the hydraulic steering went out on the boat. Towed back to the dock by US Boat, but with full coolers of water and soda, bait and determination, PLAN B went into effect. Bill drove to Palm Bay collected his boat and drove back to Melbourne Beach. By 1:30pm they were back offshore. This is how it paid off.