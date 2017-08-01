Great EPIRB News for Boaters!

If you own a boat in the state of Florida, reading this article can save you a few bucks and in some cases, even your life. Unfortunately, many of the best ideas are often the product of tragedy. Several recent boating accidents have prompted Florida lawmakers to take action and create new boating regulations that will incentivized common sense boating. Just recently, Governor Rick Scott signed a new law designed to encourage more boaters to carry EPIRB’s on their vessel.

In the past these units were bulky and pricey but just like all other modern electronics, they have evolved and become much more compact and affordable. Many fixed bracket units are competitively priced well under $500. Smaller and more portable handheld units are far more affordable and can be taken anywhere. Just like with any electronic, the idea is to buy the best unit you can afford. It is a small price to pay for something that could potentially save your life.

Before we go on, it is important that everyone understand just what an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) is and how it works. An EPIRB is a compact electronic device that once activated sends out a continuous beacon containing information about the register user and/or vessel it is linked to. Unlike a cell phone, these units are designed to work in the harshest environments and will not loose battery life when like roaming cell phones do when out of range. The specialized signal alerts the proper authorities saving valuable time that can make a world of difference in an emergency. Exactly how long an EPIRB will transmit once activated depends on the model but some units are designed to transmit for days.

What units is best for you, depends largely upon the type of vessel you own and how and where you do your boating. Obviously, the further offshore you go, the better your units should perform. EPIRB’s are basically grouped into Cat. 1 and Cat. 2. The main difference is that some of these units are designed to be automatically activated when submerged and others like the Cat. 2’s need to be manually activated.

Now that we know more about EPIRB’s, we can get back to these recent changes. The new law will allow Florida boaters to get 25% off their annual registration fees if they can provide proof that they in fact have an EPIRB registered to their vessel. It may not sound like much to some, but if you consider that some newer units have a battery life of 10 years, these units will practically pay for themselves over time.

Whether you decide to add one to your vessel or not it is important that you have all of the details before making a decision. Detailed information is available by visiting https://www.acrartex.com. ACR is a leader in this field with more that 60 years in the business and countless well documented rescues under its belt. All units are constructed right here in South Florida with great attention to detail.

