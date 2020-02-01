GREAT FEBRUARY FISHING OPPORTUNITIES

Capt. Terry Fisher

FISH THE TIDES: I get asked many times as to ‘which tides are better to fish’? Many experienced fishermen know that it depends on the target species, the time of year and where one is fishing. For example, if I am fishing in the springtime for tarpon in Redfish Pass or Boca Grande Pass during their migration northward, I suggest an outgoing tide when one of their favorite foods, such as ‘Pass-crabs’, are in the area and ‘riding’ the tide. To enhance my chances, I will catch and use them as bait for a most effective natural food presentation. However, my advice to all ‘recreational’ fishermen and ladies, is to fish the ‘top half of an incoming or the top half of the outgoing’ tide, as water movement generates much needed oxygen and motivates bait and feeding activities, regardless of tide levels.

FISH FOR SPECIES THAT OFFER THE BETTER SEASONAL OPPORTUNITIES: My January article in Coastal Angler Magazine titled; ANNUAL FISHING GUIDE provided suggestions on which species to target on a quarterly basis throughout the year. This month’s article offers more specifics for February fishing from Ft. Myers Beach to Charlotte Harbor.

February is a good month to target sheepshead. They are migrating inshore from the depths of the Gulf of Mexico to spawn. Their appetite will be ferocious and should make for a great day of fishing. They take up residency around piles, in rock structure and mangroves. Large sheepshead prefer to school in locations with stronger currents that carry bait ‘to and fro’, while providing higher oxygen levels (a deadly combination)! When the smaller fish bite, the larger ones will be scarce. At some point however, the larger sheepshead will take over, offering an hour or more of non-stop excitement. I suggest light tackle; a 3000 series spin reel, loaded with 10lb-15lb line test mounted on a matching 7’ fast action rod will do the job. Use a 30lb. fluorocarbon leader with a #5 or #6 pinch weight a few inches above a size 1 bait hook. Baits of choice are small shrimp and fiddler crabs. Rumor has it that sheepshead are hard to catch. NOT TRUE! A mangrove snapper or pinfish will tap the bait, while a sheepshead will offer a mild but distinguished ‘tug’ or slight ‘pull’. When you feel this, set the hook! (Note: if fishing for Mangrove Snapper, use a circle hook, it is the law)

Big Seatrout, big Spanish mackerel, pompano and anything else that swims will be on and around the flats. I target these species in around 4’-7’ of water with shrimp on a weighted jig head, suspended under a cork just above the turtle grass (olive green colored water will denote that grass exits and the location is likely to produce fish). Most of the bounty will consist of seatrout, Spanish mackerel, sharks and and the occasional pompano. Everything that swims will consider this presentation, including Jack Crevalle and ladyfish. Effective artificial presentations include; top- water, spoons, twitch, swim and crank baits. Silly Willy jigs tipped with a small piece of shrimp works well for pompano.

However, when targeting Spanish mackerel, I will also fish open and deeper water, including just off the beaches of the outer islands and Charlotte Harbor. Look for diving birds. Fish depths from 6’-9’. Use a cork with a leader length just above the bed of the estuary. I use a jig head with live shrimp. Good artificial presentations are effective as well. I prefer to use Johnson Spoons with swivels and Gotcha Lures on heavier 40lb. monofilament; otherwise one will lose a lot of lures. Live pilchards are deadly on mackerel in the passes and off of the beaches.

Snook are here year round but are harder targets without the proper vessels and equipment. Trolling motors are virtually a must for fishing areas where these fish are likely to hold. Pilchards, pinfish and big shrimp are the best live baits. Artificial presentations, such as top-water, soft plastics, twitch and swim baits work. Trolling small-lipped swim baits in canals will catch snook. Those with the proper boat and equipment should consider fishing under docks, along side of islands with a lot of water movement, the passes and around mangroves on incoming or outgoing tides.

Finding redfish in February can be difficult due to lower tides restricting boat access to many areas. The best bet to get one is to fish the docks along the passes unless one has a boat that is designed to run shallow to get in and out of the shallow waters. Fish them in the same area(s) as mentioned in the preceding paragraph.

Fishing has been really good, both inshore and long-range offshore fishing. No red tide, no algae blooms worth considering has the fish biting in good numbers and should continue to do so throughout February, weather being the only caveat.

Capt. Fisher at 239-357-6829

www.fishfacecharters.com