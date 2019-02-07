Great News from Project Promise

Founded in the US Virgin Islands, Project Promise is a 501(c)3 nonpro t organization dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk youth on St. Croix. Despite being a relatively new organization, Project Promise

is having a big impact on their entire St. Croix community and on other communities near and far. “We’re not only impacting a small group of at- risk students participating in our holistic eight-year agship program, the Caterpillar Project, we are impacting the lives of many more students through our various other programs,” said president Resa O’Reilly. is past year alone, they have directly impacted the lives of over 1,000 children, adults, and families. n 2018, Project Promise’s community service projects largely focused on assisting the St. Croix community with the rebuilding process. ey planted a grove of coconut trees at a local beach to help with the post-hurricane revitalization process and were instrumental in helping Howard University add

St. Croix as an Alternative

Spring Break destination, and worked alongside the group on three revitalization projects, all on the same day. eir projects not only focused on the physical needs of the community, but on the emotional needs as well. rough the St. Croix Trauma Intervention & Relief Project, Project Promise delivered trauma intervention services to residents who were still reeling from the psychological and emotional

these students. Project Promise sta and volunteers, alongside the Caterpillars, raised $9,100 to pay one year of tuition for the entire class

of 30 South African school children.

In October 2018, Project Promise launched their fourth project, the Ticket to Ride Buck Island Program. e Ticket to Ride (TTR) program provided public school 5th graders the opportunity to visit the

Buck Island Reef National Monument. Like their Every Kid in a Park Salt River Bay Program for 6th graders, TTR Buck Island included two school visits by a Ranger and an exciting eld trip to the park. rough a partnership

with the National Park Service and other community members, they provided almost 700 students the opportunity to visit two of St. Croix’s National Parks, many of whom visited the parks for the rst time.

e Caterpillars continued to accomplish great things

in 2018. ey had three rst time honor roll students, one of whom made the top ten

trauma experienced from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“ rough projects like our annual Toys for Tanzania, Educating South Africa Initiatives & Walk for Refugee

student list and maintained her honor roll status the entire school year. Another Caterpillar increased his end of year grade point average 25 points from June 2016 to earn a 90% in June 2018! In addition to those amazing accomplishments, their very own Vianca Medina wrote a book, “Dream a Dream!” On December 1st, Project Promise launched the book’s publication and began selling “Dream A Dream” locally and online. “Dream a Dream,” is an inspirational story about a shy little girl who learns to believe in herself and follow her dreams, which mirrors Vianca’s achievements.

In summary, the organization started the year with the entire island still recovering from the devastation brought by two hurricanes. And they are ending the year excited to be settling into their “new” space back on campus at the Lew Muckle Elementary School. “We are truly grateful for the many opportunities we have had to make a positive di erence in the world. Our list of 2018 accomplishments help to illustrate our growing impact, which wouldn’t be possible without

the ongoing support of our generous community,” O’Reilly stated. To help Project Promise continue their vitally important work, donate at: https://www.projectpromisevi.com/donate.

Awareness, we broadened our international impact in 2018, said O’Reilly. During a personal volunteer service trip to South Africa, O’Reilly fell in love with the group of kindergarteners with whom

she was working. A er learning that these children all lived in crushing poverty, she returned home, and began raising funds to assist