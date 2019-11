caught this 2 foot and 8-pound Cubera snapper in Fort Pierce inshore.

Hi Coastal angler magazine

I caught this

2 foot 8 lb cubera snapper inshore fishing on coated wire leader on 2/0 circle hook cut bait lady fish at 10 p.m. in Fort Pierce 5/22/2019

Nick Kusber.

Thought I’ll post this one since it was nice size