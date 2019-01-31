Great Smoky Mountain Excursions

Hazel Creek, Gateway to the Smokies

A beautiful trail, miles from anywhere! Fontana Village Resort & Marina is excited to offer you a voyage on our famous vessel Miss Hazel to the backcountry that was once a bustling mill town. Even though early pioneers settled this town, it was originally established by the Cherokee Indians.

Dating back to its prime in the late 1800s, it was a booming mining and log milling town. Remnants of the old town and life on Hazel Creek are scattered throughout. Old chimneys, stoves, foundations and even full structures such as the famous Calhoun House will be seen, as our guide takes you back to a simpler, more rustic era on the historic trail.

Bring your thermos and enjoy fresh mountain spring water as the first settlers did. No hiking experience needed! This trail consists of an old road bed and bridges that cross Hazel Creek, making this an easy outing into the backcountry. Bring your camera! While hiking on the creek you may observe black bear, bald eagles, grouse, deer and fox that live in the area.

This 4-hour expedition consists of a one-hour round-trip boat ride with 3 hours in the backcountry. Come enjoy one of Fontana Lakes’ most visited sites! All that is needed is a reservation and a sense of adventure. Different drop-off points on Fontana Lakes’ NorthShore available; call Fontana Marina for details.

For excursion and marina details, call Fontana Marina at 828-498-2129. To book rooms or cabins, call Fontana Village Resort at 800-849-2258.