Tonight I saw four great whites in a line patrolling the beach. They stayed about 500 years a apart and cruised the coast patrolling for seals. The last made me put down my camera and go home. It was very large. The GW came right to beach in feet of water hunting a seal. I figure I better quit filming this stuff or I will never enter the water again . #tmurphyphotography #wtf #sharkweek #bullshit #notcool