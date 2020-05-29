Great White Shark spotted while spearfishing, Orange Beach, AL

By Chase Tucker

May 24, 2020

The opening weekend of Red Snapper season is always a blast along the Gulf Coast of Alabama! For over 50 years the Dept of Conservation and members of the public have worked on creating the best Artificial Reef Program in the country. This weekend I had the pleasure of spearfishing with Forrest Phillips off his vessel out of Orange Beach. Forrest is the co-owner of Southern Skin Divers Supply out of Birmingham. Southern Skin Divers is the nations oldest dive shop, founded in 1953. He also is the current Alabama Spearfishing Associations State Champion for 2019. Myself, along with Mitch Bruhn, Joe Ortega and JoJo Bates were scouting out some of the sites Forrest has been finding lately in hopes to find big fish to come get later during future Spearfishing Tournaments. We got to experience perhaps a once in a lifetime event on our fourth dive of the day getting to see a Great White Shark.