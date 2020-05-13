Great White Shark vs. Great White Shark

JAWS WARS!

A vicious great white shark bursts from the water to rip into another SHARK. The sensational moment was caught on camera by Adam Malski, 33, as the fish proved why it has the reputation of the ocean’s most fearsome predator. The 4.8m shark – named ‘Gilbert’ – attacked the rival fish 50 miles from Australia’s shore. The larger animal survived the encounter but the smaller shark has not been sighted since.

Great White shark attacks another Great White shark, bites it leaving clear imprint of its Jaws