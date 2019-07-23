Greater amberjack reopens to recreational harvest in Gulf waters Aug. 1

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters Aug. 1. This season is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31 in state and federal waters.

The recreational regulations include a minimum size limit of 34 inches fork length and a daily bag limit of one per person.

If you plan to fish for greater amberjack in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip (annual renewal is required for most anglers, including those over 65 years of age). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

To learn more about regulations for greater amberjack, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Greater Amberjack,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.