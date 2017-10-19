The Greatest Gift I Ever Got From My Dad By: Capt. Mike Anderson

October is one of the premier fishing months in the state of Florida, the water and air temps are coming down and the fish are in transition mode to their favorite winter hang outs.

Because of the favorable weather and the fish transitioning this is a great month to get our sons, daughters, grandkids, nieces, nephews or even the neighbor kids out on the water to do some fishing. The bait (which can be a little tough to find in the warmer months), seems to be everywhere and we all know that a live well full of live bait can keep some youngsters occupied for hours.

The flats have already come alive with giant schools of hungry redfish and speckled trout of all sizes along with ladyfish, bluefish, flounder and jacks. The cooler water temps put fish in the mood to feed and induce a feeding frenzy on the flats and in the back country.

Snook will be feeding heavily this month, target the mouths of the rivers, residential canals and flats adjacent to deep water for best results. They’ll start to stack up in these areas in October.

Off the beaches the fall kingfish bite kicks off this month, and with any luck it will last a while. A sharp cool down and they could blow right through, but the last few winters have been so mild we’ve had kingfish almost all winter long.

Anchoring up over hard bottom and chumming or slow trolling with live baits are both great options for kings. Anchoring up is better for action as the Spanish mackerel and sharks will come around as well, but if you want a big smoker kingfish trolling is the way to go!

Be sure to leader up with a short piece of wire as the toothy kingfish will normally make quick work of a mono or fluorocarbon leader. Don’t forget to use light drag on these fish, the strike is quick and fierce so giving that fish a little room to run before tightening the drag will up your catch rate.

Kids love catching kings or any other fish with lots of teeth. Try making it a rewarding October for yourself and introduce a kid to fishing, you never know what might happen!

Fishing is one of the greatest gifts my father ever gave to me, so make this the month that you change a life!

Catch Capt. Michael Anderson every Saturday morning at 6:30 on channel 32 WMOR for the Reel Animals Fishing Show and Saturdays for Reel Animals Saturday on 970WFLA from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. You can also catch Capt. Mike from 7-9 a.m. on Sunday mornings on AM620 for the TA Mahoney Co. Reel Animals Radio Show. To book a trip call 1-866-Gamefish.