Grip It and Rip It, Bow Season is Here By: Misty Wells

It is time to get serious as Bow season approaches. There are quite a few things you need to wrap up so you are ready. Number one, get all your hunting gear together. Check and test everything to be sure it is all functional and replaced. Broadheads are something that I recommend that you replace. After taking shots, they can become dull–you need everything sharp for that kill shot. Take out all your gear and check it. Make sure you are replacing lost items and used items. If your scent control is old, get some new stuff as it begins to lose potency over time. Replace your Thermacell fuel and pads—you’re going to need them. A few things folks forget are an extra release, calls and rattlers, allen wrench, string wax, range finder; and, do not forget your safety harness. The best way to be sure you have it all together is a test run. Pack your bow, tree climber or stand, all your hunting gear and head out somewhere to get set up.

Location is key. Now, I hope you have been able to go out during preseason and locate some key places for bow hunting. Not everyone can, so here are a few tips to help. The Deer start to move when the sun is coming up, so make sure your placement is right. Estimate where the sun will rise and how it will affect your cover. Deer signs are important. You need to hunt where there is deer. Start by looking for scrapes, rubs, scat and tracks leading to and from bedding areas. Food and water can be a real asset to your hunt. Using food plots is great, but if you don’t have one look for natural food sources that the Deer will be feeding on. Water is essential to human and animal alike. If there is some type of water source close by, that will be a real asset. Cover is key for the hunter and Deer. You must be able to move, stand and draw your bow to get a shot. If a Doe feels safe in that area, she will attract Bucks. Pay attention to the prevailing winds. You always want to be downwind from where you think the Deer will emerge. You can’t shoot what you can’t see. Visibility must be good. Try and set up in an area where you can get the biggest field of range possible to increase your chances.

During my scouting for great hunting locations, I visited New Mexico and found Acoma Big Game Hunts–the home of the 400 Club. These hunts take place at the Pueblo of the Acoma. A tribe that is believed to be one of the oldest in history was established in the 12th century or before. It is the oldest continually inhabited community in the United States. Rich in tradition and built on top of a 360-foot mesa, it is known internationally for its trophy Elk. They have some of the largest free-ranging Bull Elk found anywhere, scoring in the 400 SCI class–the largest so far was a 462 SCI. They offer Primitive Weapon, Archery, Muzzle loader and Rifle hunts starting in August through early December. You can also hunt Bear and Mountain Lion. All these hunts are fair chase and free range. Just as it would be centuries ago when only Native Americans hunted these lands. Hunting New Mexico is on my bucket list and if you want a real hunting experience, New Mexico needs to be on yours as well. New Mexico offers mild winter weather, historic sites and enchanted lands along with Whitetail and Elk trophies. I have discovered why they call New Mexico the Land of Enchantment–you need to as well. No matter where you go to bow hunt this year, prepare, practice and use your safety equipment–then Grip it and Rip it.

