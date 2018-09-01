Grip It and Rip It, Bow Season is Here

by Misty Wells

It is time to get serious. As bow season approaches, there are quite a few things you need to wrap up, so you are ready. Number one; get all your hunting gear together, check and test everything to be sure it is all functional and replaced. Broadheads are something I recommend you replace. After taking shots, they can become dull and you need everything sharp for that kill shot. Take out all your gear and check it, make sure you are replacing lost and used items. If your scent control is old, get some new stuff, they start to lost potency after time, replace your Thermacell fuel and pads, you’re going to need them. A few things folks forget are an extra release, calls and rattlers, allen wrench, string wax, range finder and do not forget your safety harness. The best way to be sure you have it all together is a test run; pack your bow, your tree climber or stand, all your hunting gear and head out somewhere to get set up.

Location is key, now I hope you have been able to go out pre-season and locate some key places for bow hunting, but not everyone can, so here are a few tips to help. The deer start to move when the sun is coming up, so make sure your placement is right, estimate where the sun will rise and how it will affect your cover. Deer signs are important; you need to hunt where they are, so start by looking for scrapes, rubs, scat and tracks leading to and from bedding areas. Food and water can be a real asset to your hunt. Using food plots is great, but if you don’t have one look for natural food sources that the deer will be feeding. Water is essential to human and animal alike, so if there is some type of water source close by that will be a real asset. Cover is key for the hunter and deer; you must be able to move, stand and draw your bow to get a shot, and if doe feels safe in that area they will attract bucks. Pay attention to the prevailing winds, you always want to be downwind from where you think the deer will emerge. You can’t shoot what you can’t see, so visibility must be good; try and set up in an area where you can get the biggest field of range possible to increase your chances.

During my scouting for great locations I visited New Mexico and found Acoma Big Game Hunts the home of the 400 Club. These hunts take place at the Pueblo of the Acoma, a tribe that is believed to be one of the oldest in history, established in the 12th Century or before. It is the oldest continually inhabited community in the United States, rich in tradition, built on top of a 360-foot mesa, and known internationally for its trophy elk. They have some of the largest free ranging bull elk found anywhere, scoring in the 400 SCI class, the largest so far 462 SCI. They offer Primitive Weapon, Archery, Muzzloader and Rifle hunts starting in August through early December and you can also hunt bear and mountain lion. All these hunts are fair chase and free range, just as it was centuries ago when only Native American’s hunted these lands. Hunting New Mexico is on my Bucket List and if you want a real hunting experience, New Mexico needs to be on yours as well. New Mexico offers mild winter weather, historic sites, and enchanted lands along with whitetail and elk trophies. I have discovered why they call New Mexico the Land of Enchantment, you need to as well. No matter where you go to Bow Hunt this year, prepare, practice and use your safety equipment then Grip it and Rip it.

Misty Wells Host of “Let’s Take It Outside” TV, Radio & Video series featured by the Tampa Bay Times , Outdoor Pro –Writer & Adventure Guide. Founder of “A Reel Future” a non-profit organization devoted to knowledge, conservation & the

passion of fishing to foster kids Statewide. www.Mistywells.com www.newmexico.org & www.acomabiggamehunts.com