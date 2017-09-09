GROUPER CHEEKS WITH SAUTEED SHRIMP AND PARMESAN CREAM

Grouper Cheeks or Grouper Fillets

Shrimp (6 med., 4 lg. or 2 extra lg. per serving)

Seasoning of Choice (I chose Lemon Pepper and Seasoned Salt.

You might prefer Creole seasoning)

Scallions, two per serving

Thin White Sauce (Butter, Flour, Milk)

Parmesan Cheese Grated

Butter

Parsley chopped.

Salt and Pepper

1.Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2.Place grouper in oven-safe dish with low sides. Dot with butter. Season with seasoning of your choice. Mince the scallions, both white and green parts. Scatter the white parts over the fish. Bake until bubbly and fish flakes, about 10 minutes.

3.While fish cooks, melt a couple of tablespoons of butter in small sauce pan. Add a couple tablespoons flour and blend. Add about ½ cup milk and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently. When bubbly, add about ¼ cup Parmesan. Stir until cheese melts. Keep warm.

4.Just before fish is done, melt a tablespoon of butter in saute’ pan over med-high heat. (If shrimp are large, cut into bite sized pieces.) Season shrimp with salt and pepper and place in pan. Cook a couple minutes on each side.

5.On serving plate, place fish, top with shrimp, and green parts of scallions. Drizzle with Parmesan Cream sauce. Garnish with parsley.

The inspiration for this dish, came from a favorite dish of mine at a popular restaurant chain. They season the fish in this dish with Creole seasoning. The name of the restaurant is not DiamondMonday.