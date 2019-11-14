Unusual sighting of grouper eating a shark

While searching for a potential shipwreck approximately 80 miles off the coast of South Carolina the Deep 2019 expedition team had a rare encounter – a group of sharks in what looked to be a feeding frenzy on a dead swordfish. Then a grouper appears with shark in its jaws. Video courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, Windows to the Deep 2019.
