Grouper & Potatoes

GROUPER WITH POTATOES IN A PARSLEY GARLIC SAUCE

1 ½ cups loosely packed fresh flat-leaf Parsley Leaves

1 medium Shallot, roughly chopped

3 Garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon fresh Thyme leaves (or ¼ teaspoon dried)

Lemon zest from 1 lemon

½ teaspoon crushed Red Pepper (optional)

½ to ¾ cup Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

4 medium Potatoes, cut into 8 wedges each

4 Grouper fillets or mild fish of your choice

Lemon wedges for serving

Pre heat oven to 425 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. (Easy clean-up!)

Process parsley, shallot, garlic, thyme, lemon zest and red pepper (if using) in your mini processer, until chopped. Add oil and process until well incorporated. Toss together potatoes, 2 tablespoons parsley mixture and salt and pepper in bowl.

Place fish on rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and spread about 1 tablespoon parsley mixture on each fillet. Add potatoes in single layer to baking sheet.

Bake in preheated oven until fish is opaque and flaky about 20 minutes (depending on thickness of fillets) and potatoes are tender.

Serve with lemon wedges.

Very impressive and easy dish for small dinner party. Parsley mixture can be made a day ahead, and is also delicious baked on chicken or pork chops.