Groupers Congregating in French Polynesia

Groupers congregating in Fakarava

Once a year in Fakarava, french Polynesia, thousands of camouflage groupers congregate in the pass, to mate during the full moon of June or July.This year, for the first time, we were lucky to be there during this time.This is just a raw footage.Full video is coming.Stay tune.

