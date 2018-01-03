Why the Guiding Community Needs to Self-Examine

By Ethan Hollifield

I remember, as a kid, always being fascinated with the guides in the fly shop I frequented in my small mountain town (I probably annoyed the heck out of y’all back then, sorry about that). I remember seeing them, and looking up to them, as the ultimate: who I wanted to be as a fly fisherman growing up. To me, they represented the best aspects of what fly-fishing is about. Now that I’m older, and as a guide myself, I’ve noticed a certain trend that I think is detrimental to our sport. Guiding has lost its sense of pride and integrity, and it’s an issue that needs to be addressed. Its mentality now, is that of money, self-indulgence, and being notable as “insta-famous.”

Granted, the majority of guides out there are genuinely good people who work hard and care about their fishery. On the other hand, it seems that guiding, as a whole, has lost its lackluster due to the actions of a grievous few, who want the title without the work involved. I’ve met some “guides” who were frankly rude, arrogant, and have their bottom line as more of a priority than, at the least, just teaching people how to fly fish correctly. And by correctly, I don’t mean just the techniques to catch fish. Fly-fishing is the ultimate bridge that we can introduce new comers across, as to why the streams that we fish are important to everyone. We should be stewards of those things. Many “guides” that I see couldn’t tell the difference between a good cast and a bad cast, be able to guide on anything but Delayed Harvest water where the fish will eat anything pink, and are more concerned with how they look on social media as opposed to their own reputation. The behavior of some newer guides I have witnessed has been somewhat appalling: ranging from cutting people off fishing in streams, as well as physically mishandling fish, or allowing their clients to do so.

Now, by no means do I consider myself as the world’s best fly fishing guide, but I understand that it takes more than just paying ten dollars a month to the government to earn that title. Guiding is an honorable profession. What makes it a profession is the skill, the patience, and the ability to be adaptable in all situations. It’s hard work that requires hours of patterning fish, figuring out access points, and above all, having the ability to modify the art of teaching on the water. And believe me, watching clients catch their first fish on the fly along with the elation that it brings, makes it all worth it.

The mentality present in guiding has to change. This isn’t a profession to take lightly. We are the caretakers of these rivers and streams that make Western North Carolina so special. You’re not a guide to be cool. You’re not a guide because it’s the latest “hipster millennial trend” that’s crept its way into fishing. Guiding is, and should be, serious business. The future of fly-fishing is on our shoulders, and it’s time the guiding community takes that responsibility to hand.

Ethan Hollifield is an Environmental/Physical Science Teacher and is also a guide for Southern Appalachian Anglers.