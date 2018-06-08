Gulf Amberjack Closed Until August

Photo courtesy of Show Me The Fish Charters, Bradenton Beach, Fla.

With a declaration that greater amberjack is overfished and is undergoing overfishing in the Gulf of Mexico, FWC instituted a new season structure for 2018.

After being open for harvest in May, the greater amberjack season in Florida state waters of the Gulf is closed through June and July. It will reopen Aug. 1 and remain open through Oct. 31.

“The season has closed increasingly early in recent years due to federal quotas being met or exceeded,” read an FWC press release. “This new season structure adopted at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting in December will optimize recreational fishing opportunities in both the spring and fall while minimizing harvest during the spawning season, helping to rebuild the stock.

For more information on greater amberjack including size and bag limits and other regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.”