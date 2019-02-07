Gulf Council Requests Info on Yellowtail Snapper

Photo by Andy Blackledge

Understanding the Yellowtail Snapper

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of yellowtail snapper in the Southeast region of the United States. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or “strange things” that scientists and managers may need to know.

A scientific stock assessment of yellowtail is scheduled to begin in February of 2019, and the council would like to know if you have noticed anything “fishy” about yellowtail, or yellowtail fishing, in recent years. The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the yellowtail stock.

Please visit our “Something’s Fishy About Yellowtail Snapper” questionnaire at GulfCouncil.org before Feb. 8 to report anything you’ve noticed about yellowtail in the Gulf of Mexico.

Contact [email protected] with questions.