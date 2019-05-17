Gulf Council Votes For State Red Snapper Management

Photo courtesy of Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

News for Red Snapper Management

In April, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council met in Biloxi, Mississippi and took final action on Reef Fish Amendment 50: State Management for Recreational Red Snapper.

The council chose to delegate management authority of the private angling component for recreational red snapper fishing to each state. Each state will be allocated the portion of the recreational quota it initially requested in the 2018-2019 exempted fishing permit application, with the remaining 3.78 percent distributed between Florida and Alabama. Those values are as follows:

Alabama: 26.298 percent

Florida: 44.822 percent

Louisiana: 19.120 percent

Mississippi: 3.550 percent

Texas: 6.210 percent

The council also elected to delegate authority for establishing or modifying the bag limit, minimum size limit within 14-18 inches, and maximum size limit. Finally, the council selected to allow a state to close areas of federal waters adjacent to the state by requesting that NMFS implement the closure.

These suggested management changes will be transmitted to the Secretary of Commerce for approval and implementation.