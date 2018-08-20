Gulf Mutton Snapper Limits Slashed

NOAA Fisheries announced a 50 percent reduction of the recreational mutton snapper bag limit for the Gulf of Mexico. The new regulations went into effect July 23.

The recreational bag limit decreased from 10 mutton snapper per angler per day within the 10-snapper aggregate bag limit. The new regulation is 5 mutton snapper per angler per day within the 10-snapper aggregate bag limit. Besides that, minimum size limits increased from 16 inches to 18 inches total length.

A 2015 population assessment justified the reduction. It indicated mutton snapper are not experiencing overfishing and are not overfished, but that the adult population is smaller than was previously estimated. The reduction has become necessary to ensure overfishing does not occur.

Commercial Gulf Mutton Snapper Limits

The new size limit also applies to the commercial sector. The annual catch limits for mutton snapper during 2018-2020 will decrease from 203,000 pounds whole weight to:

134,424 pounds whole weight in 2018

139,292 pounds whole weight in 2019

and 143,694 pounds whole weight in 2020 and subsequent years

The commercial minimum size limit for gag grouper also increases from 22 to 24 inches total length to be consistent with recreational fisheries.

For More information on the change, visit the NOAA site here