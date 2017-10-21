Gulfstream Yachts is coming up on its 10-year anniversary and turning out some of the best boats it has ever built. With a dedicated focus to safety, Gulfstream designs customizable center consoles that ensure comfortable fishing and cruising as they are unsinkable.

Gulfstream 34 CC

The 34CC is a hard-core fishing machine with features that make excursions comfortable and enjoyable for anyone. A unique feature of the 34CC is the large bed area inside the center console that is perfect for finding shade or shelter from the storm, and it can air-conditioned.

An advanced hull with a delta pad along the rear 12 feet of the running surface and an integrated stepped transom bracket capable of handling twin or triple motors reduces drag. These features help the boat plane almost instantaneously.

One, two or three livewells carry as much bait as you need, and an ergonomically designed console accommodates large electronics. Five large insulated fish/storage boxes hold ice for extended periods because of the boats foam-filled construction.

This boat was designed for the serious tournament angler or the weekend warrior, and it can be tailored to the owner’s preferences.

Length 34’0″

Beam 9’11”

Draft 28″

Fuel 300 Gal. (400 Gal. option)

Dry Weight 7,000 Pounds

Recommended Power: 600-1050 HP (twins or triples)

Gulfstream 52

In its 52, Gulfstream introduces what is perhaps the most unique center console ever built. It is a hard-core fishing and diving boat offering unsurpassed comfort with an air-conditioned helm and passenger seating area that can serve as a second bedroom.

The large cockpit and forward sunpad offer ample outdoor space, and the enclosure can be converted to open-air. Other key elements of the 52’s design are high gunnel walls and generous passageways for easy access safe and to all areas of the boat.

Gulfstream collaborated with Setzer Yacht Architects and Michael Peters Yacht Design using their patented Stepped “V” Ventilated Tunnel hull to give this vessel the feature set of a larger yacht. It’s a great standalone boat and the ultimate multipurpose yacht tender with a customizable layout to suit the owner’s needs for fishing or cruising.