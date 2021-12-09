Hall of Fame Weekend November 5-6, 2021

The Angler Magazine Great Smoky Mountains and The Upstate was honored to cover the Fly-Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians Hall of Fame induction ceremony November 5-6 in Bryson City.

We not only got to meet many of our heroes during the “Lagers with Legends” event at Mountain Layers Brewery on Friday night, but we also got to watch Curtis Fleming and his crew tape an episode of their TV show “Fly Rod Chronicles” on Sunday. I got to watch U.S. Fly Fishing Team member Michael Bradley guide Hall of Famer Davy Wotton on the Ocunaluftee River. Then to top everything off, guide extraordinaire, Joy Ponder from River’s Edge Outfitters, jumped in the water with Hall of Famer Jackie Greene. The episode should be available in December.

The ceremony took place at the Fryemont Inn in Bryson City. The Fryemont is legendary in WNC. Great food and wonderful mountain hospitality are what they are famous for and they did a wonderful job hosting the event.

Look for more information in our December Video Magazine at VIDMAG.COM.

Here Are This Year’s Inductees:

Jackie Greene, North Carolina (Ambassador) – Inducted for her many contributions to fly fishing as a volunteer leader, conservationist and fly fisher. Jackie is a full-time volunteer and a true ambassador for the sport of fly fishing.

Don Kirk, Alabama (Communications) – Inducted as the author of numerous fly fishing publications and for trailblazing the online Southern Trout family of magazines. (posthumous)

Davy Wotton, Virginia (Crafts) – Inducted as a professional fly tyer, tying materials developer, guide and

fly fishing industry leader.

Ryan Harman, North Carolina (Humanity) – Inducted for his dedication to fly fishing as a volunteer leader, conservationist, fly fisher, competitive fly fisher and co-founder of PHWFF Camp Keystone.

Malcolm Leaphart, South Carolina (Conservation) — Inducted for his many contributions to fly fishing as a volunteer leader, citizen scientist, conservationist, fly fisher and writer.

Dave Whitlock, Tennessee/Oklahoma (Recreation) 2019* – Inducted for his many contributions to fly fishing as a conservationist, innovator, fly fisher, fly tier, writer and artist.