Handle Fish With Care

By Jerry Kane

Whether you intend to release a fish you catch or legally keep it, the fish should be handled properly… for the fish’s sake – and yours.

Any caught fish that you do not intend to keep should be returned to the water immediately with as little stress to the fish as possible. That means minimal handling of the fish.

One thing can make handling fish challenging is fish are slimy, potentially making grasping and holding them difficult. A fish’s coat of slime is what protects it from diseases and parasites. The more a fish is handled, the more its protective slime coat is compromised. The best way to release a fish without causing damage is to remove the hook and release the fish while in the water. There is another option.

Take an old kitchen towel with you fishing and soak it. When you catch a fish, cradle the fish in that wet towel. It not only will let you get a good grasp on the fish and prevent possible punctures from fish spines, but it will protect the fish and its slime coat. Remove the hook while holding the fish and then release the fish back into the water.

For removing hooks from fish, use needle-nose pliers or forceps. If you plan on releasing all your fish, use the pliers to bend down the barb on the point, making hook removal easier.

Another tool you can use is a net made of fish-friendly material that minimizes stress on fish. On the other hand, if you want to harvest some fish, there are ways to handle that. A bucket of water or stringer will keep fish for a short time. Otherwise, place the caught fish on ice immediately.