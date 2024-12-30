Hanzlik’s Grass Carp: A Record-Setting Catch

What started as a tranquil day fishing in a quiet canal in West Palm Beach, Florida, turned into an extraordinary adventure for IGFA Ambassador Emily Hanzlik on September 2, 2024. Using bread as bait, Emily hooked an impressive 33-pound, 9-ounce grass carp. With expert skill, she landed the fish on her 6 lb. line, securing the IGFA Women’s 3-kg Line Class World Record. After recording the weight on her certified scale, Emily ensured the fish swam off safely, marking another milestone in her angling career.