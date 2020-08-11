Heat Hacks To Beat the Summer Heat!

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Last year, as temperatures soared into the triple digits in Texas, 48 Texas State Parks handled 129 heat-related illnesses in humans and pets. Now that the summer has officially begun and temperatures are steadily climbing, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is sharing their top six heat hacks for staying safe in the outdoors.

Here are the top six heat hacks recommended for park visitors:

Hydrate– It’s important to drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour in the heat to replenish your body and prevent dehydration. Don’t forget to bring enough for your four-legged family members too. Block the Rays– Apply a generous amount of sunscreen or sunblock before heading outdoors. Be sure to reapply every couple of hours, and after swimming or sweating. Dress Smart– Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing; a hat, correct shoes, sunscreen and wet bandanas to keep you cool while in the sun. For pets, protect paws against blistering by hitting the trails during cooler times of the day when the ground isn’t hot or by putting booties on pets to help shield paws from the hot ground. Touch the pavement or ground with the back of your hand. If you cannot hold it there for five seconds, the surface is too hot for your dog’s paws. Stay Salty– Food helps keep up energy and replace salt lost from sweating. Eating snacks such as jerky, granola, trail mix, tuna and dried fruit is a fantastic way to nourish your body while on the trails. Buddy System– Two brains are better than one. It’s beneficial to have someone with you in hot conditions so you can look after each other on the trail. With high temperatures hitting, heat-related illnesses are common and having a friend around to help recognize the early symptoms can save you from getting sick. Plan Ahead– Study the map and have it with you. Average hikers move at 2 miles per hour, so allow yourself plenty of time to avoid hiking in the heat of the day. Make sure to rest in a cool or shaded area to recover from the heat if necessary. It is also a good idea to let someone know your plan before you hit the trails and what time you should be back. That way, if you become lost, people know where to look.

For more information about heat safety, visit the TPWD website.

Existing social distancing standards and public health recommendations remain in effect including the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring one’s own supply of hand sanitizer. Face coverings are strongly encouraged when approaching others closer than six feet or when entering buildings with other guests. State parks will also continue the requirement of social distancing from individuals outside of their party, including the prohibition of the gathering of groups larger than ten, or any number that are not part of the same family or household.

For infographics of the six heat hacks, visit the TPWD Flickr page.