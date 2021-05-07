Help Keep Our Waterways Clean Adopt a Storm Drain

RiverLink is partnering with the City of Asheville and local volunteers to protect water quality through an Adopt-A-Storm Drain Program. Pollution from stormwater runoff is the biggest threat to clean water in our urban streams. Stormwater is rain that flows across the landscape—rather than soaking into the ground—where it picks up pollutants before flowing into a storm drain and emptying into the nearest stream.

With funding from the Pigeon River Fund, a grant administered by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, this pilot program will pair volunteers with a storm drain in the Central Asheville Watershed.

The goal is to get 100 storm drains adopted in 2021. Volunteers will be awarded with fun prizes for their commitment and enthusiasm, and if successful, the Adopt A Storm Drain program will expand to include other areas in the City of Asheville.

How does it work?

Select a storm drain in a convenient location of the Central Asheville Watershed. It could be in front of your home, business, or where you exercise regularly. By adopting a storm drain, you commit to checking the drain in between rain events and keeping it clear of litter and debris. All it takes are gloves and a trash bag. Then with a smartphone or computer, you can report debris cleaned/cleared, and conditions such as illegal dumping or flooding. In a matter of minutes, you help protect water quality and prevent street flooding from clogged drains!

Are you ready to adopt a storm drain?

Visit www.riverlink.org/work/adopt-a-storm-drain/ and choose a storm drain in the Central Asheville Watershed. Click on the dot for the storm drain you want to adopt, and follow the link in the pop-up to fill out the adoption form.