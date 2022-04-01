Hernando County By: Capt. Gary Strickland

Spring is fast approaching and fishing is starting to stabilize. No more negative tides and, hopefully, no more big cold fronts. Fishing trends should start to become more predictable. Sea trout will be hanging in the grass flats, typically in 3 to 4 feet of water. In our area, you can also find them right on the edge of oyster bars and rocky banks. Trout are a great species to target with artificial baits, since they are not picky eaters. Fishing for trout is a great way to learn how to throw artificial baits or test out new lures. I mostly use the same lures year-round for sea trout; the mirror dean (suspended twitch bait) or soft plastics in shades of white, penny, or black and gold. Use jig heads or weedless hooks with soft plastics, depending on water depth and bottom type (grass/ rock/ sand).

Redfish are still scattered. You will find them in creeks and also on the flats. When looking for reds, find the mullet schools. Redfish tend to follow mullet as they stir up the bottom and create a great feeding opportunity. If you see a lot of mullet jumping, go fish that area. Redfish have strong appetites and will hit live bait, cut bait, top water or soft plastics. The type of bait you choose is not nearly as important as actually finding the fish.

The snook bite is really heating up too. April is a great month to go pop a big snook. These fish have been harboring in creeks and springs all winter long trying to stay warm. After all that resting, they are hungry! Typically, they hang in the same areas over the next few months. You can usually find them on outer banks, peaks and mangrove lines. Snook favor structure and strong current. Find those two factors, and you are likely to also find a snook. Use top water plugs or large specimen live baits for success. Early mornings or late evenings are the best time for top water. During the daytime hours, big creek chubs or green backs work great.

Another popular species that will be running through the shallows is the cobia. I don’t target them much, but we still land a few good ones this time of year. Cobia eat just about anything alive or cut bait. Pinfish are a good choice. Chumming will also bring them in. These big, bad fish are a thrill to catch and will make your drag scream! If you hook one, hold on!

Regardless of what species you want to target, this is a great time of year to get on the water and catch some fish. Good luck and tight lines, everyone!