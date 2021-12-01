Hernando County By: Capt. Joel Gant

Last Call

That’s right, it’s that time of year again–a chill in the air, decorations being hung, Christmas trees up and one of the best fishing times of year. The water temperature has dropped and the fish are eating. From offshore to inshore, the bite is great.

With the gag grouper season ending at the end of this month (red grouper will reopen), now is the time to get out and test your endurance and gear. On recent trips, we have been getting some nice numbers and size of gag grouper. Size limit is still 24 inches and two per person. There are still a lot of ” last year’s models” which are just under the 24-inch mark. There are many different ways to target these hard fighting fish. Most anglers will anchor on structure and bottom fish. Everyone has their own way of gearing up for bottom fishing. I like to use a good conventional reel with at least 60-pound mono, a 4-ounce egg sinker and a 7/0 circle hook (you have to use circle hooks when reef fishing). Baits can range from live baits to frozen or cut baits. Sometimes the bite will be quick, or you may need to be patient. Chumming can also turn a slow bite into a feeding frenzy. One of my favorite ways to target grouper is to troll for them. Pick a diving lure that matches the depth you’re fishing. On charters, this is a good way to kick back and enjoy the anticipation of the drag screaming strike. If the grass is thick on the surface, this can be hard to do. Also, check your shallow inshore rocks. With the cooler water, the grouper will move in more.

Another species to target offshore is the mangrove snapper. Snapper like structure, like a rock pile. Use lighter gear like you use inshore for snapper. A small hook or a jighead tipped with a piece of shrimp will put a few fish into the boat. Size limit is 10 inches in state waters and 12 inches in federal waters. You’re allowed five per person.

Inshore fishing is also on fire. Redfish and trout are moving into the backwater flats. Live shrimp, creek chubs, pinfish or artificial lures are working well on these fish. Reports of nice snook are being caught in our area. Target the shore line with any type of structure around it. Always remember, fish are structure oriented.

From Fishdaddy Joel’s family to yours, have a Merry Christmas and a safe New Year. Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family! I’m always looking for reports and pictures. You can email me or stop by my website and become a “Fishhead.”