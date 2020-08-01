Hernando County By: Capt. Joel Gant

HB Reefs

The Hernando County reef projects actually started in the late 1970’s with the deployment of Richardson Reef, followed by its expansion in 1987 and the creation of the Jim Champion Reef in 1991. In 1994 and 1995, two different types of reefs were deployed with one reef constructed of 180 reef ball modules and was simply named the Reef Ball Reef. In 1995, ten US Army M-60 tanks were deployed at a site called Bendickson Reef or better known as “The Tanks.” This reef, well known by locals, not only serves as tributes or memorials to our veterans, but also creates exciting fishing and dive sites. Later, over 650 tons of concrete material were deployed near the Army tanks at three different locations along the north side of the permitted reef track. The material was added to create additional structure for fish habitat and to enhance diving opportunities at this popular destination. The army tank reef on Florida’s Adventure Coast (known as Bendickson Reef) was named after a long-term member of the Port Authority similar to both Richardson Reef and Jim Champion Reef.

In 2017, three new reef sites were created about six miles from shore. Each site is comprised of a linear array of 1400 pound reef balls deployed in natural sand depressions. Due to their close proximity to shore, the reefs are being monitored by students from Scubanauts International, and plans are being made to engage other local schools.

In 2019, the latest reef was “The Ghost Ship.” This is now sitting on the bottom of the Gulf, just off Hernando Beach. It is now part of Bendickson Reef. The ship is the Adventure Coast’s first wreck dive site. The boat was built in 1984 and sailed from South America to the Bahamas, but no one knows how it made it to Hernando Beach. It was made of ferro-cement, which makes it a great reef ship. All these coordinates can easily be found on many websites.

Most of our recent reefs are from the endless efforts of Aquatic Service Manager Keith Kolasa, Frank Santo of the Port Authority, Waterways Staff and the Board of County Commissioners (thanks Mr. Dukes).