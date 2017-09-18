Hernando County By: Capt. Joel Gant

Ok fish-heads, it’s time for a road trip!

You would think that as a fishing guide I would go to the mountains or somewhere different than my norm, but no, I choose to go to the Florida Keys.

With Jimmy Buffett music and a cold adult beverage lingering in my mind, Islamorada is the place I love to go. I usually take two weeks and try to be on the water every day, as with any new area, you need to take some time to learn what to do and where.

Some days we venture offshore for tuna, mahi or yellow tail. Inshore we fish for the silver king, tarpon. Other days we search for lobster and snorkel the reefs.

The history in the keys is as endless as the fishing. From Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon down to Key West, there are multiple things to do on and off the water.

In our area scalloping is similar to lobster season in the keys. People come from all over to enjoy getting into the water for an aquatic Easter egg hunt.

If you’re new to scalloping, you might want to hire a local guide. A guide will supply everything you need and knows the spots to go to.

If you have your own boat, head north from Hernando Beach and look for the group of boats, that’s a good place to start. Make sure you know the regulations and be safe.

Offshore fishing has been challenging, but with some perseverance you should be able to have a productive day. The gag grouper have been in anywhere from 15 to 60 feet. They don’t seem to have a strong pattern right now.

As the water cools in the fall, start to look for them in the shallower waters closer to 20 feet. On recent trips, fresh cut baits seem to work the best. The second choice would be to use frozen baits like mullet, mackerel or threadfins.

Use a 7/0 hook and as light of weight as you can to keep the bait on the bottom. Also you might want to use chum, either cut baits or a chum block.

The cobia are still around, I always keep a rod ready to throw with a bait that I can grab quickly when one comes by the boat. These fish usually aren’t picky and will hit anything worked fast by them.

I love cobia because they will fight to the very end. Don’t bring a big cobia into the boat green, they can do a lot of damage to you and your boat. It’s best to gaff a keeper cobia (33 inches to the fork) and net one if you’re not sur of its size.

Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family!

