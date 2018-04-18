Hernando County By: Capt. Joel Gant

Spring is here

Finally Fishheads, this is what we’ve all been waiting for, great fishing and great weather!

The fishing in March was very good; April will be even more exciting. The cold fronts should be pretty much over, but we will still have cooler days. Many species will be on the move this month in the Nature Coast.

Offshore, look for migrating fish like kingfish, sharks and cobia to be on your favorite deep structure spots. When bottom fishing, try putting out a free lined bait such as live pinfish, whitebait or a frozen dead bait like a threadfin on a stinger rig. Also offshore we are still catching (and releasing) some big gag groupers. Plenty of white grunts are always on hand to catch and take home to eat as well. If you’re ready for a really good fight, the goliath grouper are around. On a recent charter we hooked one and fought it for about 20 minutes before it won the fight with a break off.

Nearshore, look for the Spanish mackerel to school up on the white bait. Try to match the hatch with a quarter ounce jig and Zoom jerkbait. Don’t be afraid to work the bait fast, if you feel a hit, don’t stop, keep moving the lure. Use a steel leader only if you have to, it seems the bite slows when using a leader. Chumming will bring the macks in for the attack.

Inshore, look for redfish and trout to be in the skinny grass flats or rocky bottom areas; they should be in the two to six foot depths. Anything from topwaters, crankbaits and jigs can entice a hit. Live baits like shrimp, live white baits and cut baits will also produce a bite.

Don’t forget that tarpon will be around this time of year. When fishing for tarpon, be very considerate of other boats; please don’t go on plane through the middle of them. The guides up around Chaz and Homosassa are working for their clients, when you see a lot of boats in the area, slow down and idle in. Tackle for tarpon can be anything from fly rods to conventional tackle, and from live to artificial baits. The key in tarpon fishing is patience.

Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family! I’m always looking for reports and pictures. You can email me or stop by my website and become a “FISHHEAD”.

Capt. Joel Gant operates Fishdaddy Charters out of Hernando Beach; he knows the local waters like the back of his hand. He offers a family friendly environment and works both nearshore and offshore trips. Check him out on Facebook or you can reach him at (352) 279-1615. Visit his website, www.fishdaddycharter.com