Hernando County – Fishing in a Hurricane? By: Capt. Joel Gant

Every time we have a hurricane, it reminds me of Jimmy Buffett “surfing in a hurricane.” We all want to fish and think, could I fish during a “Cat 1?” I really don’t recommend doing this, but I have thought about it (don’t judge me).

Gag grouper fishing has remained steady. The water temp is slowly moving up, so most fish are moving to deeper water. I like to start in about 30 feet of water and make moves from there.

You might want to try some different baits like live pinfish, fresh cut up grunts, squid or frozen baits like threadfins. Use at least 60-pound mono with enough weight to hold the bottom and a 7/0 to 8/0 circle hook. Always have a pitch rod setup for any cobia that might swim by. On a recent trip, we had a lot of remoras around the boat. One of my clients said there was a shark around us, and I immediately grabbed the pitch rod and hooked a nice cobia. As the boy scouts say “always be prepared.”

With the popularity of shark week, I thought I’d talk a little about shark fishing. As spring turns into summer, we get the warming of the water. Sharks, and I mean big sharks, start to move into our area. On very recent charters, we either caught, hooked or saw a lot of big sharks. We saw hammerheads, bull sharks, tiger sharks, lemon sharks and my favorite, nurse sharks. Nurse sharks are not that aggressive, as you can see in the picture. They remind me of a big puppy (this nurse shark was released unharmed). But, with all sharks, caution should be taken when handling them. If the hook is hard to get to, just cut the line and the hook will come out in a short time.

Scallop season has been really great this year. From Hernando Beach up to Crystal River, anglers have been getting limits of these tasty critters. Anywhere from 4 to 15 feet of water has been producing. Once you spot one, look around before you dive down and you will probably see more in that area. Usually a mask, fins and snorkel is all you need. If you don’t have spots, look for other boats in packs and that’s a good starting place. As always, know the regulations and have a diver down flag when in the water (not while under power).

Inshore fishing is still good. Start the day as early in the morning as you can. With the day just starting, the water is cooler and the fish will be a little more active. Redfish and trout can be found near deeper water or creeks. Try using shrimp or cut bait under a strike indicator around these areas.

Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family!