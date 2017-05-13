South Shore Tampa Bay By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg

Shark Month

This time of year the food chain has reached its peak in the bay.

By now the baitfish have flooded into the bay and hungry pelagic fish have followed them relentlessly feeding and chipping away at their numbers. Tarpon, kingfish, barracuda, Spanish mackerel, bonita, bluefish, ladyfish, blue runners, jack crevalle, they all become shark food. The hunters become the hunted.

We target mostly blacktips because they jump like a tarpon, dig like a cobia and taste like a grouper. Blacktips are great to eat; you’re allowed to keep two sharks per day per boat.

Many marine biologists agree that Tampa Bay is the shark capital of the world. We have the largest population per square mile and the largest variety of sharks in the world.

Blacktip sharks are very easy to target, but extremely difficult to land. One of the main ways we catch blacktips is using mackerel, ladyfish or a bluefish head or body chunk on a 4/0 “J” hook or circle hook attached to a four foot wire leader attached to a five foot 60 pound mono leader. If there is a heavy current, use an appropriate sized egg sinker, with no current free lined baits work best.

You can put out three or four rods, but you must keep them separated, and when the shark hits one you must get the others in and out of the way immediately. With a blacktip over six feet expect an hour long fight.

On June 10th and 11th Ana Banana Fishing Company will be hosting the 11th Annual Blacktip Shark Tournament in Tampa Bay. This year’s tournament is called Hooks King of the Bay Blacktip Shark Tournament and is hosted by Hall of Fame baseball legend Wade Boggs.

Wade Boggs and I caught a 79 inch blacktip in this tournament a few years ago. It was an incredible fight and a great story!

This year’s blacktip tournament will be a 21 hour tournament and will be held at Hooks Bar and Grill at Little Harbor Resort in Ruskin. At the awards ceremony there will be a live band and a free fish fry.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. For information on this event, visit www.anabananafishing.com.

For a fishing charter with Captain Joel Brandenburg of Ana Banana Fishing Company visit www.anabananafishing.com, call him at 813-267-4401 or find him at Hooks Bar and Grill at Little Harbor Resort.