Hernando County Report By: Capt. Joel Gant

March is when some great springtime fishing begins.

Springtime fishing can be some of the best in our region. Look for many migrating species to start showing up again. From inshore to offshore, these fish are on the move and hungry to eat.

As the water temperature slowly starts to climb this month, look offshore for kingfish, Spanish mackerel, cobia, grouper and sharks to start moving into our areas. Another species that has been very actively biting is mangrove snapper. One of the best tactics for them is to use shrimp. For snappers you want to use a 1/0 or 2/0 hook with a small weight, or try using a small bucktail jig with a piece of shrimp.

Another species that is still around are sheephead. Some of the same tactics I described for snapper will also work on the sheep. Both species can be found around inshore and offshore structure. A small secret is to chum the areas your fishing. Chumming will help get a feeding frenzy going and attract more of the fish you’re looking for. This is probably one of the best times of year to go out and target these and many other fish. The weather is still cool; hopefully, not too windy and the water stays clear.

Inshore fishing is off the hook right now. The redfish, trout and snook are all over in the backwaters and nearby grass flats. We have a few areas here that are spring fed, these are also great spots. Look at the beginning and end of the high tide when the water is moving to find these fish more active.

Using artificials, like topwaters, sub surface baits or jerkbaits will produce fish. Also use cut baits like mullet, pinfish, ladyfish or select shrimp. Very few fish will pass up these baits.

Here is another segment on “think like a fish 101”. Most fish fall into two categories, predator and non- predator. A predator fish wants a bait that it can kill, for example: you’re working a bait and see a Spanish mackerel following. If you stop moving the bait, the fish will usually turn away–they want to ambush and kill. This pertains to many, if not most fish.

Now non-predators: These are fish that prefer an easy meal. Grouper for example, will attack baits but prefer a bait sitting so they can just pick it up. With this in mind, think about the species you’re targeting and work your baits accordingly–think like a fish.

Get out there on the water and make some memories with friends and family! I’m always looking for reports and pictures. You can email me or stop by my website and become a “FISHHEAD”.

Captain Joel Gant operates Fishdaddy Charters out of Hernando Beach; he knows the local waters like the back of his hand. Capt. Gant charter business is family friendly and offers both inshore and offshore trips. Check him out on Facebook or you can reach him at (352) 279-1615. Visit his website, www.fishdaddycharter.com