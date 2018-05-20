Hernando Report By: Capt. Joel Gant

Fisherman’s Choice

I believe the worst of the winds are left behind in April. Just about every species in our area is hungry and ready to bite. If you fish offshore or inshore this is the time to get out and fish. With the weather stabilizing, the fish are now starting to get into their spring/summer patterns.

Offshore species like kingfish, cobia, grouper, Spanish mackerel, grunts and snappers are abundant. When bottom fishing for grouper, put out a free lined live bait for the hard hitting, line screaming kingfish or keep an eye out for the curious cobia. I like to use a 6000 series reel with 30 pound braided line and about three to six feet of leader. For kingfish you might want to use a steel leader or stinger rig. You can also troll with a diving plug or a spoon. Try not to have your drag too tight, these fish will hit hard and test your drag.

Inshore, speckled trout can be caught in the three to six foot grass areas and around the rocks off channels. Use lighter tackle like 10 pound test with a quarter ounce jig and either a jerkbait or Gulp shrimp. I also like to use a Rapala twitch rap subsurface bait or a topwater lure.

Redfish can be caught around structure. Look for mullet or any movement in the water. Artificial baits, fresh cut bait or live shrimp should produce a bite once you find them. Bluefish and Spanish mackerel are thick around the rock piles, using chum will bring them in. I like to use a quarter ounce jig with a zoom jerkbait for them. Work the lure very fast or with erratic jigging up and down. If you get a hit and miss, keep working the bait or they will move out.

We have been getting some nice sharks on recent trips. With the water warming, I expect to see even more. I like to chum first then use some kind of fresh cut bait, remember to use heavy tackle and a steel leader.

Get out on the water and make some memories with friends and family! I’m always looking for reports and pictures. You can email me or stop by my website and become a “FISHHEAD”.

Capt. Joel Gant operates Fishdaddy Charters out of Hernando Beach; he knows the local waters like the back of his hand, his trips are family friendly and he works both inshore and offshore trips. Check him out on Facebook or you can reach him at (352) 279-1615. Visit his website, www.fishdaddycharter.com