Probably one of the most important things to look for in a kayak is seating. If you have ever spent several hours in one of the old molded plastic tubs, you know comfortable seating is a must. The Hero Seat from Vibe Kayaks conquers many seating issues of the past. The Hero Seat features a breathable mesh fabric which dries fast plus dual position adjustable back support straps. The Hero Seat fits the Vibe Yellowfin 100 and 130T models, as well as the Sea Ghost 110 and 130 models. There will be no problem spending all day on the water in this seat. Check one out at Jack’s Kayaks. They are located at 1764 Missouri Ave. N. largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684.

Specs

Seat Base Width: 22.75″

Seat Base Depth: 19.25″

Seat Base Height: 19.5″

