Hickory and Rhodhiss – August 2018

by Colt Bass

Striper fishing on Lake Hickory and Lake Rhodhiss are going to be tough but doable this month. It’s very hot this month and with stripers being a cool water fish, this weather just doesn’t agree with them. There’s no lie about it they are going to be slow this time of year but there’s a few things you can do to put a few in the boat in August. First of all look for cool water. Sometimes this means going deep, and sometimes it means going upstream depending on water releases. Where there is cool water there will be striper. Second of all cover ground. These fish are very scattered this month, the more ground you can cover the more fish you pull lures by. You may have to put the live bait up for a few weeks and go to trolling artificial stuff, but it works. Finally always have a casting spoon on a spinning rod and be looking for busting fish. It will happen fast and if you aren’t ready it’s over before you can do anything. In the evenings stripers will corral bait up into a ball and just demolish it in a matter of minutes, and if you’re lucky enough to be there with you’re spoon you can catch 1 to 10 fish just depending on how fast you can take them off. Like I said, August isn’t going to be like fall or spring but if you will do these three things you shouldn’t have a problem putting a few in the boat.

Colt Bass Fishing, Fishing Guide Services (828)381-3426, www.coltbassfishing.com