HIT THE TRAILRACE

By Capt. James McManus

August is just one of those months that just isn’t one of my all time favorites. My son lives in Savannah and, even though I am getting older, I enjoy living in the cool mountains so I told him I wouldn’t move closer until I had to wear a sweater every day…just too hot. That said, August in the mountains can still be pretty warm but there are a few things happening that can keep you cool. All of our lakes have dams and below them are tailrace rivers that are ideal places to spend a day on the water. Most in our area are stocked with trout and some have lake specific rules, so make sure you check the regulations before going. I tend to fish the ones that have boat access but you need to be mindful of the risks inherent in fishing areas of high water releases. Some give warnings but others simply start generating with no warning at all. I tend to not go by their release schedules and instead just be vigilant about keeping an eye on what’s happening. Almost all have areas very close to the dam itself, where you can walk up and fish from the bank. Absolutely do not wade, even really shallow, because the rocks are extremely slick, the water is very cold and can be at flood stage in a matter of minutes.

Almost any trout tactic will work, from fly gear to spinners and spoons, all the way to trolling gear. Most ramps tend to be close to the dam so I always like to fish the shallow, swift water as far upstream as I can get. If you like big western river float trips, this is as close to that as we have here. With regular stocking, there are generally plenty of fish and, with those numbers, there are some nice sized ones mixed in. My favorite time to hit the upper reaches is in the spring when the bait runs upstream. Those can bring out the “big boy” feeding frenzies but typically only when they are generating. Cast like you would in a normal river, fishing quartering upstream, and fan cast lower on successive casts to cover all the areas. Any minnow type plug, spoon or streamer can work but those trout didn’t get big by being stupid, so even if you have lots of breaking and chasing, don’t hesitate to switch baits and retrieves. Once headed downstream, you can cast crankbaits to the shore, bait fish, or get the trolling gear out and go all the way to the dam.

So cool down, the air just off the water will feel like someone opened the fridge. Be CAREFUL and enjoy not only the fishing but also watching eagles, occasionally bears, pigs, and otters. There are few better ways to enjoy God’s blessings in the doldrums of summer. Later, Capt. James

Capt. James McManus is the Owner of 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day of boat fishing!