Hogfish recreational season closes Nov. 1 in Keys/east Florida state waters

Hogfish recreational harvest will close in state and federal waters off Florida’s Atlantic and southern Gulf coasts Nov. 1.

This closure includes all state waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf side of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. The Keys/east Florida hogfish season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.
Recreational harvest remains open in state and federal waters north of Cape Sable in the Gulf.

Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Hogfish” for more information

 

 

 

