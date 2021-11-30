HOLIDAY FISHING IN SW FLORIDA

By: Captain Terry Fisher

It is that time of year when the area ‘lights’ up with numerous visitors and returning home owners to enjoy some of the most beautiful weather and waters that the world has to offer. It is a time to reflect on a year going by while enjoying wonderful and fulfilling experiences on and off the water. Our restaurants, beaches and waters will again be filled with clients and new visitors coming to enjoy another Christmas and New Year. It’s not all about the ‘CATCH’; but the experience of family, friends and business associates spending time together in a venue unlike any other. As a professional fishing guide and Charter Captain, I take great pleasure and pride to do whatever it takes to insure everyone on my ‘WATCH’, has and great time with ‘MEMORIES OF A LIFETIME’.

December is what I call a ‘Transitional’ month in regards to the strength of currents, water levels and water temperatures, which all go hand in hand to determine the location and types of species to target. These are, in my opinion, the more crucial elements for finding and catching fish.

INSHORE; low water levels not only restrict access to numerous areas by boat, but also attributes to the changes in fish locations. When this occurs, I suggest fishing areas that hold deeper water pockets including areas around the docks.

OFFSHORE; reef fish and migratory species are affected mostly by water temperature and current. Fish relocate to areas that sustain the basic food needs for survival. These are basically the reasons that fish such as, Mackerel, Permit, Tarpon, Tuna, Dolphin, Sailfish, and Cobia migrate. Non-‘Pelagic’, such as Groupers and Snapper move much shorter distances to depth preferences that meet their survival needs. The challenge is to find them. Regardless, fishing inshore or offshore, water temperature is one of the main factors as to where the fish will be ‘holding’. The angler or fishing guide’s job is to find them. We are looking for them, the fish are not ‘looking’ for us. As baits change locations, so will the target species. ‘Baitfish will not follow game fish so that they can be eaten’; game fish follow baitfish, so they can eat them!

The question as always; which fish species will better provide an opportunity for anglers throughout the month of December and where will they be located? The answer as always, depends on water temperature and depth. As the temperature cools, offshore species (grouper, snapper, sheepshead) are likely to move to shallower water, while Redfish and Seatrout are likely to move away from the shallows to deeper holes. Common sense that the inshore species move as the water depths get extremely low in the backcountry areas in the winter time, locations that for the winter time offer no food or protection.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DECEMBER FISHING

Inshore: I suggest that as the cold fronts come in from the North and Northwest anglers concentrate on Sheepshead and Mangrove Snappers around the docks, seawalls and other structure using shrimps or Fiddler Crabs on small bait hooks with a small pinch weight to keep the bait close to the seabed. Fish canals and passes with Pilchards and Pinfish for Snook and big Jack Crevalle. Target Black Drum and Redfish around the east side of the outer islands in the current cuts and around docks using shrimp. Seatrout will continue to hold on the grass flats in about 4ft. of water. Spanish Mackerel will begin to make their debut in good numbers.

I like to fish for them in the passes with ¾oz. silver spoons on a 40 lb. monofilament leader. Look for the birds diving inshore and just off the beaches for these toothy, fighting fish.

Offshore: look for snapper and grouper around the crab pots offshore. Many time the lines of crab pots will denote ledges that hold Gag and Black Grouper this time of year. However, Red Grouper is closed. Be aware of the changes in harvest requirements for all species in regards to length and numbers. While offshore, keep an eye out for Triple Tail on the crab buoys and round debris. The cooler water temperatures will push the larger reef fish closer to the coastal islands. Other than water temperature, the wind velocity will be the dominant factor as to when anglers go offshore. Look for diving birds and baitfish activity on the surface. These are the ‘telltale’ signs of fish below the surface.

Fishing can be very productive in December so long as anglers concentrate on the species that provide the best opportunities. Pictured is my friend and client, Parker Carwild of St. James City with his good buddy, Charlie Spencer showing off Triple Tail caught off the crab buoys a few days ago. Good Job Charlie!

