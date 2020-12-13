Holiday Gifts, Gadgets and Doohickeys

By Capt. Cefus McRae

Are you trying to find a holiday gift for someone who loves to fish? That can be one of the most difficult tasks of the year. First, because they probably have too much stuff already, and it would be almost impossible to buy a lure, a reel, or a fishing accessory they really need, and second, because whatever you buy them will most likely end up on a shelf, gathering dust. Buying me $25 flashy lures that I’ll never use is kind of a waste of money, at least for me. I’d bet many folks who fish on a regular basis might tell you the same thing. Anglers can be a fickle group of folks. I know, because I am one.

So, I searched my memory for things that I use a lot; stuff I need to replace regularly because it wears out, or gets used up, or I drop it in the water and lose it. Sound familiar?

Here are a few gifts, gadgets and doohickeys you can stuff in your favorite angler’s stocking or put under the tree this holiday season. I’d be really happy to get any of these.

Fishing pliers–

Get the really good ones. The cheap ones will rust after one fishing trip. Get titanium or aluminum so they are less prone to rusting. Cuda and Project-X make good ones for less than $40, or produce a very big smile by giving a set of Van Staal titanium pliers for around $350.

A good multi-tool–

Again, stay away from the cheap ones that have 30 blades and cost $10. Go with a quality brand like Leatherman or Gerber and choose one that just has a few tools on it.

FoodSaver vacuum sealer system–

Frozen filets will keep longer. Get a couple of extra rolls of sealing bags too.

If your angler owns a boat, get them a gift certificate for a full clean and wax from a boat detailing company. Nothing looks better than a shiny boat on the water.

Practical gadgets–

These are always appreciated. For example, a LED headlamp that clamps on the bill of a ball cap. Get one with both red and white LED’s. Other good ideas are line clippers on a retractable spool or pair of compact binoculars. The Nikon Aculons are about $60, and they are great.

Gift Cards–

If you’re still having trouble finding the perfect item, gift cards from Bass Pro, Cabela’s, or West Marine are always a good back-up. I personally love gift cards, because I can buy exactly what I want.

Be sure to throw in some sunscreen, bug spray and single use lens cleaning wipes, then put it all in a 5-gallon bucket that has a lid with a seat cushion on it. A 5-gallon bucket is one of the most useful items on a fishing trip. It helps carry gear to the boat, it then becomes a trash can or bait tank, and ultimately the soap bucket for washing the boat at the end of the day.