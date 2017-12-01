Holiday Shopping

by Mike Buss, Virginia Coastal Fly Anglers

Merry Christmas! It’s Christmas time and there are just a few shopping days before the big day so let’s go shopping for that special fly fisherman or woman.

Fly fishers are always looking to add some new gadget or tool to their collection, so these items make great stocking-stuffers as most of these items are rather inexpensive. One idea is a fly reel zinger, a metal retractor that looks like a fly reel and has a couple of split rings on each end that can be attached to tools and then to a loop on a fly vest. Also, fishing pliers are always in demand if your angler fishes in saltwater, as they tend to rust.

Fly boxes are always needed as we are always expanding our fly inventory by purchasing new flies or tying a new pattern. A tippet spool holder is something that will hold spools of tippet material is always needed. Nippers and knotting tools are also some things that are used all the time and are lost from time to time and need replacing.

If your fly fisher spends a lot of time wade fishing then you have a lot of additional items to choose from. A new wading staff would always be welcome as well as a new fly vest to replace the tattered one they are probably using that is almost as old as they are. A striping basket is a necessary tool and would make a nice present. A wader bag that holds the waders, boots, and gear and keeps it all from getting the truck messy on the way home would also be welcome.

A boat owner is always looking to replace something on the boat. Ask them if they could use something for the boat. Or just go to your local Boaters World and ask their knowledgeable staff what would make a good Christmas present.

Of course, all fly fishers can always use more flies, a new fly line, leader material, or if you really want to go overboard, a new rod and reel.

Probably the best way to go about all of this is to ask your fly fisher where he or she shops for fly fishing stuff and then get a catalog from there and have them circle items they would like. Then all you need to do is get the catalog back and go through it and make your selections if you want to make the selections yourself. You can always get a gift certificate and let your special person make their own selections.

Books and CDs also make very good gifts as do decorated coffee mugs and glasses. Bandanas and fishing shirts and pants also are welcome.

In fact, there are so many items that it would be difficult to list them all, but I hope I have given you a few ideas to get you started. Probably the best policy would just be to ask what they need or would like and go from there.

Merry Christmas and Tight lines to all!