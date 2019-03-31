Home Field Advantage

By Stephen Tomasovich

I probably know the area of the Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam as well as anybody. I have spent, on average, about 500 hours a year fishing there for the past several years. While there are some disadvantages to fishing one location so frequently, the advantages far outweigh them. Everyone should have a place to call home.

As I have broadened my horizons a little and fished numerous rivers in the southeast, there is no doubt they all fish differently. However, here are five things that I have learned on my home turf that translate anywhere.

Confidence

It matters. If I know a particular fly works well on a body of water and I don’t have confidence in that fly, I fish it on my home waters in areas I know are heavily stocked to catch some fish on that fly.

Confidence tells me when to switch out flies. At one time, I thought that if I only caught a few fish that day, they just weren’t eating well. While at times this is true, more often than not they aren’t eating what we are throwing, where we are throwing or how we are throwing it. Even if I am catching some fish on my home waters I will change flies, location, and/or technique if my catch rate isn’t where I think it should be. On rivers I am unfamiliar with, that practice has taught me to change something if I am not getting bit in areas that are likely to hold fish.

Learning to fish B, C, D water

Fishing the same body of water encourages you to fish all the water, otherwise it gets boring. You will discover new fish holding spots every trip if you try. Anyone can catch fish in “A” water. You know – the beautiful run or nice pool. Fishing all the water teaches you to catch fish in the smaller pockets and riffles other folks pass by. Take mental pictures where you consistently catch fish and look for similar water on new rivers you fish. Fish with different people on your home water and watch where they catch fish, it might open new areas to you. I fished with a member of the USA Youth Fly Fishing Team recently at the dam and it encouraged me to fish tiny pockets and faster current. I caught an additional four or five browns that day alone doing this.

Safety

Home waters can help you safely learn your wading limits. Because you know where the dangers are, you can push your limits a little more to find what is comfortable. I feel comfortable wading places on rivers that I would have never ventured to, had I not waded similar water at the dam.

Testing

Home waters are the best place to experiment because you will have a better base line for comparison. I know, on average, how many fish I typically catch per hour depending on the time of year. Use new techniques where you can gain confidence in them. Try out different flies, leader combinations, tippet sizes etc.

Friends

The best part. Nothing is better than the people you will meet that frequent your home waters. The bonus is when you meet someone that pulls you away on an adventure to a new river to show you their home.

Fish on – Big T

Stephen “Big T” Tomasovich is the owner of Big T Fly Fishing, Outfitter and Ecommerce Fly Shop. Visit them at 106 Grand Ave, Suwanee, Georgia, or look them up online at bigtflyfishing.com.