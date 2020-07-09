Homosassa Fishing Report

It’s family fun this time of year, with the 2020 scallop season in full swing, grab your snorkeling gear and let’s hit the water. The vast array of grass flats from Crystal River to Homosassa is where you can count on gathering a bag full of these tasty bivalves. Good general starting locations are always the Gomez rocks area off Crystal River and the Bird Rack off Homosassa. If you’re new to the area, you can just look for the mass of boats and safely approach the crowd. Have your dive flag, carrying bags, masks, fins and know the regulations; you’ll be enjoying several days on and “in” the water.

With the hot water, there’s hot red fishing. The large redfish schools are becoming more common and the much-anticipated redfish run is something around the major moon phases many of us look forward to. To the North, anchoring along the rocky spoil islands with a live pinfish will seldom get refused by the over-slot redfish running the banks. This area is also a hot spot to pick up a bonus snook, so it’s a good idea to be using at least 30 lb. fluorocarbon leader to prevent a cut off. To the South, the outer Keys will be holding the same size schooling redfish as well. The schools can be targeted early in the morning with gold spoons or top water plugs such as a Rapala skitter walk and MirrOlure top dog “as long as the floating grass isn’t too bad”. Use your push pole or trolling motor to locate the fish and keep in mind, these fish see a lot of pressure, so a stealthy approach is a must. For those who prefer to use bait, the old time Homosassa tradition with a fresh piece of cut mullet will keep the rod bent.

It’s time to go deep for the trout and head West to target the grass patches. I suggest beginning in at least ten feet of water. A glow or motor oil colored D.O.A. shad tail jig rigged on a 1/8 oz. chartreuse jig head is a very simple and effective set-up. However, if the bite slows, scented baits such as a new penny gulp shrimp or MirrOlure Lil’ John in the bourbon color will help get an extra bite or two. Also, keep in mind, on the slick calm days, when there’s not a ripple on the water, a jig and clacking cork rig will call the trout off the bottom. Flounder, black sea bass, Spanish mackerel, cobia and the list goes on, are all possibilities on any given day.

The best grouper bite is going to be offshore a bit, with around the 40-foot mark being a good starting point. Live palm-sized pin fish are always a good choice. Spend the time catching quality baits; it can make a huge difference in a successful day. The red snapper action has been very good as well, and starting your drops in 70 feet on out, should be productive. Also, this is the season we do have the occasional dolphin “mahi” school, cruise by the boat while offshore. Keep a jig, plug or free-line bait rod on standby for when the situation arises, and you’ll be the “talk”, back at the dock.

As always, if you have any other questions about the area, feel free to contact me anytime. Good Fishing.