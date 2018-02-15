Hooker Electric Reels

Hooker Electric continues to raise the bar with the fastest, lightest and best looking electric reels on the market, along with second-to-none customer service.

The top seller in 2017 was their 80 motor that features level wind and auto stop, mounted on the Shimano Tiagra 80WA. The auto stop feature allows the angler to set the reel to stop winding at any interval, including just before your terminal tackle reaches the rod tip. With both 12- and 24-volt functionality, there is no need for a converter box. Its full variable speed allows line retrieval at up to 500 feet per minute, which makes checking your bait from 1,800 feet a breeze.

It also includes bluetooth connectivity, allowing the angler to control the reel through Hooker Electric’s iPhone app, ReelTime. If you’re feeling sporty, the reel can also be used manually, so you can feel the fight.

New for 2018, Hooker Electric now offers custom colors in silver, black, blue and even pink. For more information, go to www.hookerelectric.com or give them a call at 954-530-6908.