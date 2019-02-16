Hooker Electric Ultimate Livewell System

A perfectly designed baitwell system.

As fisherman, we all know how hard live bait can be to find. Seasonal weather patterns change the way fish are biting, so a variety of bait is key. Bait fishing is so important that fishermen spend weeks prior to tournaments catching bait, then keep them penned up all for a couple epic days of fishing.

The last thing you want is for your bait to die because of a pump failure. At Hooker Electric, we have designed a durable, strong and long-lasting baitwell system. This system is capable of supplying multiple livewells with its adequate DC brushless motor. You will no longer need multiple pumps to supply each livewell. Now, by adding the Hooker Electric custom manifolds, you can divert water to the designated wells by adjusting the amount of water flow to each well with our variable flow knobs. This allows you to run all of the wells from one Hooker Electric pump and have another one for redundancy.

The system is easy to use with the variable flow dial, without having to restrict the pump. This Hooker Electric livewell system is a plumb-and-play setup with a variety of sizes. It’s available in 2500, 4500 and 7500 GPH and we also offer an on/off feature for the pumps.

