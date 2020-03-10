Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament Returns for 9th year in Stamford, CT

Over 200 fishermen, disabled active military with their families, and veterans are expected to participate in the 9th annual Halloween Yacht Club Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Patriot Bank N.A and the law firm of Barasch McGarry. The Charity fishing tournament will take place Saturday, June 27th, in Stamford, CT.

Since its founding by the HYC, Hooks for Heroes has raised over $100,000, including nearly $27,000 last year, with 100% of the proceeds going to fund the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 13, Operation Gift Card Program at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The military men and women can use gift cards to buy critical personal items from the Base Post Exchange.

To register or donate contact: pbuzzeo48@aol.com, 203-559-5205 or visit www.hooksforheroes.us

“Our Stamford Hooks for Heroes is one of the most successful fishing tournaments for a cause in the U.S. and we are proud to say it is now being replicated in many other places,” said event chair Pat Buzzeo of the Halloween Yacht Club.

Being added to the program for 2020, the injured active military members will be given a tour of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan, on Friday, one day before the tournament.

“Stamford is the birthplace of this great event that brings together the community to support our military who have put America first,” said Richard Muskus Jr., Patriot Bank President. “Patriot Bank wholeheartedly supports America’s veterans and is incredibly honored to give back by supporting this local tournament.”

“Barasch McGarry is honored to be invited to play a role in the expansion of this charitable event, as Hooks for Heroes brings our injured military members to see and pay their respects at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum,” said Michael Barasch, Managing Partner of Barasch McGarry.

Tournament participants will compete in two different fishing categories: largest bluefish and largest bass, both by weight. Local veterans, as well as patients on leave from Walter Reed, accompanied by their families, will participate.