Hot Action on the Georgia Coast

Capt. Judy Helmey has that said the inshore fishing on Georgia’s coast has been like “Christmas in July,” with live shrimp being the ticket to fast action.



“Whatever you do, bring along the old cast net, because the bulk of this season’s brown/white shrimp are now the perfect size when used for bait,” she said. “Heck, with a little culling, some of the shrimp are just right for bait, and some are just right for that afternoon shrimp cocktail. Also, when throwing the old cast net, I suggest keeping any small pinfish, finger mullet, etc alive and well. These baits work great, especially since there are quite a few large spotted sea trout being caught. Some of these fish are in the 24-inch range.”

While shrimp have been the secret to catching numbers, finger mullet and peanut menhaden are irresistible for the large seatrout and redfish around right now.

Those who just want to go fishing should consider anchoring up in the sound where shark, stingray, cobia, whiting, croaker, spot, summer trout, sea robins, blue fish, and spotted sea trout will all pick up a dead, old, seasoned shrimp. Those looking for a bigger bite should consider cutting a whiting into steaks and Carolina rigging them.



“Heck, you might find yourself catching large sharks, large stingrays, jack crevalle, cobia or a big sea monster that rip all your line off leaving you with a grand conversation piece while at dinner!” Capt. Judy said.



Capt. Judy Helmey runs Capt. Judy Charters out of Savannah, Georgia. Contact them at 912-897-4921 or by email at fishjudy2@aol.com.